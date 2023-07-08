After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

In 53 of 78 games this year (67.9%) Pena has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .229 AVG .280 .305 OBP .310 .382 SLG .440 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings