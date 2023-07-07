The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.425 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 92 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Tucker will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last outings.

In 67.4% of his 86 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 39.5% of his games this year (34 of 86), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .273 AVG .313 .354 OBP .380 .442 SLG .513 16 XBH 16 5 HR 8 22 RBI 33 21/20 K/BB 26/19 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings