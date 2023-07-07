Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.

He's slashing .337/.414/.594 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a 16-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 84 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .254/.361/.577 slash line so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (2-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has 94 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .284/.342/.462 slash line on the year.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 88 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .310/.399/.496 slash line so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

