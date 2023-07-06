Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (91) this season.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Tucker is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has had a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 26 times (30.6%).
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 85), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (40.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.313
|.351
|OBP
|.380
|.444
|SLG
|.513
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|33
|21/19
|K/BB
|26/19
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Kirby (7-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
