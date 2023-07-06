Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .264 with eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 32), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven home a run in 11 games this year (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .208 AVG .309 .358 OBP .382 .377 SLG .559 5 XBH 9 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings