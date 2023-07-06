2023 John Deere Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will host the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9 ($7.4M purse), with JT Poston the most recent champion and Russell Henley this year's favorite (+1400).
John Deere Classic First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards
John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Henley Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|19th
|-14
|9
|69-65-69-63
|U.S. Open
|14th
|-2
|199
|71-71-68-68
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16th
|E
|7
|74-71-68-75
Denny McCarthy
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
McCarthy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|7th
|-18
|5
|60-65-70-67
|U.S. Open
|20th
|+1
|202
|71-67-73-70
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2nd
|-7
|0
|71-72-68-70
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Young Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|60th
|-5
|18
|67-69-72-67
|U.S. Open
|32nd
|+3
|204
|72-70-68-73
|RBC Canadian Open
|57th
|-1
|16
|71-72-74-70
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2500
Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40th
|-11
|13
|65-67-73-72
|Travelers Championship
|24th
|-13
|10
|67-65-65-70
|RBC Canadian Open
|25th
|-7
|10
|69-72-71-69
Adam Hadwin
- Tee Time: 8:18 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2800
Hadwin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2nd
|-24
|0
|66-68-63-67
|U.S. Open
|59th
|+11
|212
|70-72-74-75
|RBC Canadian Open
|12th
|-11
|6
|71-68-70-68
John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Emiliano Grillo
|+2800
|Taylor Moore
|+2800
|Adam Schenk
|+2800
|Keith Mitchell
|+3300
|Eric Cole
|+3300
|Alex Smalley
|+3300
|Chris Kirk
|+3300
|Stephan Jaeger
|+3500
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|Byeong-Hun An
|+4000
