Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .258.
- Pena will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers in his last games.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 76 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.235
|AVG
|.280
|.313
|OBP
|.310
|.396
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (7-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
