Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while batting .241.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this year (62.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (46.5%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.233
|.349
|OBP
|.337
|.394
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|30
|24/23
|K/BB
|24/27
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (7-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.