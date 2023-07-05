Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .288 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 51 of 67 games this year (76.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (56.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.276
|AVG
|.298
|.289
|OBP
|.333
|.371
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|13/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Anderson (0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
