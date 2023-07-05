Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .264.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (28.1%).
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), with two or more runs six times (18.8%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.358
|OBP
|.382
|.377
|SLG
|.559
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|2
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
