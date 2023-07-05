On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.8% of his 62 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in six games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (14 of 62), with two or more RBI six times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .186 AVG .275 .284 OBP .348 .333 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 34/13 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings