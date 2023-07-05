How to Watch the Astros vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series.
Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .412.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (405 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Astros are 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.247).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- France is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- France will try to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 10 outings this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
