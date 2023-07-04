Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Rangers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .266 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and three walks.

Diaz has had a hit in 29 of 46 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 18 games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 27 .306 AVG .240 .323 OBP .248 .645 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 6 HR 2 11 RBI 7 11/1 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings