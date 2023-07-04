On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .264 with eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 59.4% of his games this year (19 of 32), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.4% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (56.3%), including six games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .208 AVG .309 .358 OBP .382 .377 SLG .559 5 XBH 9 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings