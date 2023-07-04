Alex Bregman -- hitting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .245 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (39.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (15.5%).

He has scored in 39 games this year (46.4%), including eight multi-run games (9.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .260 AVG .233 .350 OBP .337 .409 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 30 24/20 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

