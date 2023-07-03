The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks while batting .268.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.0%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 17 of 45 games so far this year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .306 AVG .242 .323 OBP .250 .645 SLG .363 9 XBH 9 6 HR 1 11 RBI 6 11/1 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings