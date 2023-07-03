After hitting .303 with a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 2:05 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.9% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this season (37.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .319 AVG .205 .402 OBP .283 .611 SLG .325 11 XBH 5 5 HR 2 14 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings