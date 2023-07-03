Astros vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers (50-34) and Houston Astros (46-38) do battle on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (7-3) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-1).
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)
Read More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .237 batting average against him.
- Javier has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this year entering this matchup.
- In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez
- The Rangers will send Perez (7-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 16 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Martín Pérez vs. Astros
- The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.407) and 98 home runs.
- The Astros have gone 5-for-19 with two home runs and two RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.
