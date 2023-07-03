Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (50-34) against the Houston Astros (46-38) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 3.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Astros have won in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (389 total, 4.6 per game).

The Astros have a 3.56 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Astros Schedule