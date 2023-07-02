Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), including nine multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 16 games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 17 of 44 games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|.306
|AVG
|.253
|.323
|OBP
|.261
|.645
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|11/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
