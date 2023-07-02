The Dallas Wings (7-8) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Washington Mystics (9-6) on Sunday, July 2 at College Park Center, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

The Wings are coming off of a 77-62 win against the Mercury in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally posts a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. She is also putting up 18.6 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Natasha Howard posts 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kalani Brown averages 7.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.4 steals and 1 block.

Veronica Burton puts up 3.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 25.5% from the field.

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -4.5 163.5

