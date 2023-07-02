On Sunday, July 2, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.4 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (seventh, 19.5) -- hit the court when the Dallas Wings (7-8) host the Washington Mystics (9-6) at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Wings are 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

A total of six out of the Wings' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

Mystics games have hit the over four out of 14 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.