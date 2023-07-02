2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler is currently atop the leaderboard (-110 to win).
Rocket Mortgage Classic Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards
Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-20)
- Odds to Win: -110
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|8
|3
|14th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|3rd
|Round 3
|64
|-8
|9
|1
|2nd
Adam Hadwin
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-19)
- Odds to Win: +360
Hadwin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|10th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|26th
|Round 3
|63
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET
- Current Rank: 26th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +700
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|14th
|Round 3
|73
|+1
|4
|3
|77th
Taylor Pendrith
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-18)
- Odds to Win: +750
Pendrith Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|14th
|Round 2
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|16th
Aaron Rai
- Tee Time: 8:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-17)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Rai Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|26th
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|5
|1
|7th
Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Collin Morikawa
|6th (-16)
|+1600
|Sepp Straka
|70th (-6)
|+2500
|Sam Bennett
|30th (-10)
|+2500
|Taylor Moore
|6th (-16)
|+3000
|Peter Kuest
|4th (-17)
|+3300
|Dylan Wu
|6th (-16)
|+4000
|Carl Yuan
|6th (-16)
|+5500
|Keegan Bradley
|26th (-11)
|+5500
|Max Homa
|30th (-10)
|+6000
|Justin Lower
|6th (-16)
|+6600
