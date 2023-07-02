Mets vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 2
The New York Mets (37-46) and San Francisco Giants (46-37) square off on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The probable pitchers are David Peterson (2-6) for the Mets and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants.
Mets vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (2-6, 7.00 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.88 ERA)
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson
- The Mets will send Peterson (2-6) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The left-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 7.00, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.689.
- He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Peterson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
David Peterson vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 397 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 99 home runs, 10th in the league.
- The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in five innings this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling
- Stripling (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.88 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- During 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 6.88 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
- Stripling has yet to record a quality start this season.
- Stripling will look to secure his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.5 innings per appearance.
- In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Ross Stripling vs. Mets
- The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (103) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 655 total hits and 18th in MLB action scoring 368 runs.
- Stripling has a 5.4 ERA and a 2.1 WHIP against the Mets this season in 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .375 batting average over one appearance.
