The Texas Rangers (50-33) and Houston Astros (45-38) meet on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Shawn Dubin.

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Dubin

Dubin will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 27-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .375 against him this season. He has a 10.80 ERA and 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (5-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across 15 games.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The Astros rank 11th in MLB with 384 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 97 home runs (13th in the league).

The Astros have gone 2-for-16 in one game against the left-hander this season.

