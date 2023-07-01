Zech McPhearson's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Zech McPhearson Injury Status

McPhearson is currently not on the injured list.

Zech McPhearson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Zech McPhearson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Giants 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

