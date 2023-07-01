Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Flowers' stats.

Zay Flowers Injury Status

Flowers is currently not listed as injured.

Zay Flowers 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 10 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS, 0 TD

Zay Flowers Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Flowers caught nine balls on 10 targets for 78 yards, good for 8.7 fantasy points.

Other Ravens Players

Zay Flowers 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 10 9 78 0

