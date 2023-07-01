Zay Flowers: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Flowers' stats.
Zay Flowers Injury Status
Flowers is currently not listed as injured.
Zay Flowers 2023 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|10 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS, 0 TD
Zay Flowers Fantasy Insights
- In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Flowers caught nine balls on 10 targets for 78 yards, good for 8.7 fantasy points.
Zay Flowers 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|10
|9
|78
|0
