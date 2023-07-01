At +2000, Zay Flowers owns the eighth-best odds in the NFL to take home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are plenty of options. Check out his complete list of odds later in this article.

Zay Flowers 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Off. ROY +2000 8th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Zay Flowers Insights

The Ravens threw the football on 48.1% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 51.9% of the time. Their offense was 19th in the league in points scored.

Baltimore ranked fifth-worst in passing offense last season (178.8 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game.

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

