Might the Buffalo Sabres' Zachary Benson be awarded the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's top rookie)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +8000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Zachary Benson's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +8000 (13th in NHL)

Think Zachary Benson will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Zachary Benson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 23
Time on Ice 13:03 352:28
Goals 0.1 4
Assists 0.3 7
Points 0.4 11
Hits 0.3 7
Takeaways 0.4 10
Giveaways 0.3 7
Penalty Minutes 0.6 16

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Zachary Benson's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.