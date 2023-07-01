Zachary Benson 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Might the Buffalo Sabres' Zachary Benson be awarded the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's top rookie)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +8000.
Zachary Benson's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +8000 (13th in NHL)
Zachary Benson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Time on Ice
|13:03
|352:28
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.3
|7
|Points
|0.4
|11
|Hits
|0.3
|7
|Takeaways
|0.4
|10
|Giveaways
|0.3
|7
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|16
Zachary Benson's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
