Might the Buffalo Sabres' Zachary Benson be awarded the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's top rookie)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +8000.

Zachary Benson's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +8000 (13th in NHL)

Zachary Benson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Time on Ice 13:03 352:28 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.3 7 Points 0.4 11 Hits 0.3 7 Takeaways 0.4 10 Giveaways 0.3 7 Penalty Minutes 0.6 16

Zachary Benson's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

