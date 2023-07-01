Zach Cunningham is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Zach Cunningham Injury Status

Cunningham is currently not listed as injured.

Is Cunningham your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Zach Cunningham 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Cunningham and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Zach Cunningham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.