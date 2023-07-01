In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander is currently +5000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

William Nylander's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

William Nylander 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 20:29 594:13 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.9 26 (10th) Points 1.4 41 (6th) Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 1.1 31 Giveaways 0.6 18 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

William Nylander's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

