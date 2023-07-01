William Nylander 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander is currently +5000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
William Nylander's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)
William Nylander 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|20:29
|594:13
|Goals
|0.5
|15
|Assists
|0.9
|26 (10th)
|Points
|1.4
|41 (6th)
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|1.1
|31
|Giveaways
|0.6
|18
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
William Nylander's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
