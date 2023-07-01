In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander is currently +4000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

William Nylander's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

William Nylander 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 20:29 594:13
Goals 0.5 15
Assists 0.9 26 (10th)
Points 1.4 41 (6th)
Hits 0.5 15
Takeaways 1.1 31
Giveaways 0.6 18
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

William Nylander's Next Game

