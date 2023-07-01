Will Anderson Jr. is +350 to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers, making him the favorite to bring home the hardware in 2023.

Will Anderson Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +350 1st Bet $100 to win $350

Will Anderson Jr. Insights

The Texans put up 196.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (25th in NFL), and they gave up 209.3 passing yards per game (10th) on defense.

It was a hard campaign for Houston in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked second-worst in rushing offense (86.8 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed).

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

