In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Will Anderson Jr. and the Houston Texans will meet the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Anderson's stats.

Will Anderson Jr. Injury Status

Anderson is currently not on the injury report.

Will Anderson Jr. 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Will Anderson Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Ravens 1.0 1.0 6 0 0

