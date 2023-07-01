Vitek Vanecek 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the New Jersey Devils' Vitek Vanecek is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Vitek Vanecek's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)
Vitek Vanecek 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|19
|Goaltending Record
|--
|11-5-1
|Shots Against
|16.30
|489
|Goals Against
|3.30
|57
|Saves
|14.40
|432
|Save %
|--
|0.883
Vitek Vanecek's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
