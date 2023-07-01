Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the New Jersey Devils' Vitek Vanecek is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Vitek Vanecek's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Vitek Vanecek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 19
Goaltending Record -- 11-5-1
Shots Against 16.30 489
Goals Against 3.30 57
Saves 14.40 432
Save % -- 0.883

Vitek Vanecek's Next Game

