UL Monroe 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An over/under of 3.5 wins means the UL Monroe Warhawks aren't given high expectations in 2023.
UL Monroe Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|+135
|-165
|42.6%
Warhawks' 2022 Performance
- With 325.9 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 427.4 yards allowed per game on defense (22nd-worst), UL Monroe played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, UL Monroe ranked 100th in FBS with 205.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 80th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.7).
- ULM was 3-2 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.
- When favored, the Warhawks won every game (2-0). But they were only 2-8 as underdogs.
UL Monroe's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Chandler Rogers
|QB
|2,403 YDS (67.7%) / 15 TD / 7 INT
353 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 29.4 RUSH YPG
|Tyrone Howell
|WR
|50 REC / 852 YDS / 6 TD / 71.0 YPG
|Malik Jackson
|RB
|507 YDS / 6 TD / 42.3 YPG / 3.6 YPC
|Andrew Henry
|RB
|322 YDS / 4 TD / 26.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
12 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG
|Zack Woodard
|LB
|47 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Tristan Driggers
|LB
|37 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Lucius Tillery
|DB
|25 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Quincy Ledet
|DL
|30 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Warhawks' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Warhawks will be facing the 69th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, UL Monroe will be facing the 58th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- In 2023, UL Monroe will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
UL Monroe 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Army
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Lamar
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Texas A&M
|September 16
|-
|-
|5
|Appalachian State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|South Alabama
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Texas State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Georgia Southern
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Arkansas State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Southern Miss
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Troy
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Ole Miss
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Louisiana
|November 25
|-
|-
