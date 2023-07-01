Tyson Foerster is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and info on this Philadelphia Flyers player, see below.

Tyson Foerster's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

Tyson Foerster 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 16:24 508:44 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.2 7 Points 0.4 11 Hits 0.7 21 Takeaways 0.5 16 Giveaways 0.1 4 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Tyson Foerster's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

