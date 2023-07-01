Tyrie Cleveland's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Tyrie Cleveland Injury Status

Cleveland is currently not on the injured list.

Tyrie Cleveland 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS, 0 TD

Tyrie Cleveland Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 2.80 502 183 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 196 2023 ADP - 573 191

Tyrie Cleveland 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Texans 3 2 28 0 Week 5 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 3 0 0 0

