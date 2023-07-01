Tyrie Cleveland: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyrie Cleveland's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Tyrie Cleveland Injury Status
Cleveland is currently not on the injured list.
Tyrie Cleveland 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS, 0 TD
Tyrie Cleveland Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2.80
|502
|183
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|196
|2023 ADP
|-
|573
|191
Tyrie Cleveland 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Texans
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|3
|0
|0
|0
