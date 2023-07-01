Tyrese Maxey 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Tyrese Maxey's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +15000. For more stats and information on the Philadelphia 76ers player, check out this article.
Tyrese Maxey MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+15000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)
Tyrese Maxey 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Points
|26.1
|679
|Rebounds
|3.8
|100
|Assists
|6.7
|173
|Steals
|0.8
|22
|Blocks
|0.5
|14
|FG%
|46.2%
|233-for-504
|3P%
|40%
|86-for-215
Tyrese Maxey's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet
