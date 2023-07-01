Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers is +8000 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

MVP Odds: +15000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Tyrese Maxey 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 26.1 679 Rebounds 3.8 100 Assists 6.7 173 Steals 0.8 22 Blocks 0.5 14 FG% 46.2% 233-for-504 3P% 40.0% 86-for-215

Tyrese Maxey's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet

NBCS-PH, SportsNet

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

