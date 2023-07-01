Tyler Huntley is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tyler Huntley Injury Status

Huntley is currently listed as active.

Tyler Huntley 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 75-for-112 (67.0%), 658 YDS (5.9 YPA), 2 TD, 3 INT 43 CAR, 137 YDS, 1 TD

Tyler Huntley Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 50.02 242 37 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.61 356 41 2023 ADP - 686 77

Other Ravens Players

Tyler Huntley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 Broncos 27 32 187 0 1 10 41 1 Week 14 @Steelers 8 12 88 0 0 9 31 0 Week 15 @Browns 17 30 138 0 1 6 15 0 Week 16 Falcons 9 17 115 1 0 11 26 0 Week 17 Steelers 14 21 130 1 1 7 24 0 Wild Card @Bengals 17 29 226 2 1 9 54 0

