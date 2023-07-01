Tyler Huntley: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyler Huntley is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Tyler Huntley Injury Status
Huntley is currently listed as active.
Tyler Huntley 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|75-for-112 (67.0%), 658 YDS (5.9 YPA), 2 TD, 3 INT
|43 CAR, 137 YDS, 1 TD
Tyler Huntley Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|50.02
|242
|37
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|25.61
|356
|41
|2023 ADP
|-
|686
|77
Other Ravens Players
Tyler Huntley 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 13
|Broncos
|27
|32
|187
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|8
|12
|88
|0
|0
|9
|31
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|17
|30
|138
|0
|1
|6
|15
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|9
|17
|115
|1
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|14
|21
|130
|1
|1
|7
|24
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|17
|29
|226
|2
|1
|9
|54
|0
