Tyler Huntley is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tyler Huntley Injury Status

Huntley is currently listed as active.

Tyler Huntley 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats
75-for-112 (67.0%), 658 YDS (5.9 YPA), 2 TD, 3 INT 43 CAR, 137 YDS, 1 TD

Tyler Huntley Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 50.02 242 37
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.61 356 41
2023 ADP - 686 77

Tyler Huntley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs
Week 13 Broncos 27 32 187 0 1 10 41 1
Week 14 @Steelers 8 12 88 0 0 9 31 0
Week 15 @Browns 17 30 138 0 1 6 15 0
Week 16 Falcons 9 17 115 1 0 11 26 0
Week 17 Steelers 14 21 130 1 1 7 24 0
Wild Card @Bengals 17 29 226 2 1 9 54 0

