The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Tylan Wallace and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a contest against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tylan Wallace Injury Status

Wallace is currently not on the injury report.

Tylan Wallace 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 4 REC, 33 YDS, 0 TD

Tylan Wallace Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 3.30 495 181 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.98 514 182 2023 ADP - 368 126

Other Ravens Players

Tylan Wallace 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 9 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 1 1 4 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1 1 12 0

