Tylan Wallace: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Tylan Wallace and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a contest against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Tylan Wallace Injury Status
Wallace is currently not on the injury report.
Tylan Wallace 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|7 TAR, 4 REC, 33 YDS, 0 TD
Tylan Wallace Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|3.30
|495
|181
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|5.98
|514
|182
|2023 ADP
|-
|368
|126
Other Ravens Players
Tylan Wallace 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|12
|0
