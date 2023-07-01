The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Tylan Wallace and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a contest against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tylan Wallace Injury Status

Wallace is currently not on the injury report.

Is Wallace your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tylan Wallace 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
7 TAR, 4 REC, 33 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Wallace and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tylan Wallace Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 3.30 495 181
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.98 514 182
2023 ADP - 368 126

Other Ravens Players

Roquan Smith: Stats & Injury News
Lamar Jackson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
J.K. Dobbins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Marlon Humphrey: Stats & Injury News
Mark Andrews: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kyle Hamilton: Stats & Injury News
Rashod Bateman: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Michael Pierce: Stats & Injury News
Ronald Darby: Stats & Injury News
Brent Urban: Stats & Injury News
Gus Edwards: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Nelson Agholor: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Marcus Williams: Stats & Injury News
Jadeveon Clowney: Stats & Injury News
Arthur Maulet: Stats & Injury News
Justice Hill: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Broderick Washington: Stats & Injury News
Jalyn Armour-Davis: Stats & Injury News
Geno Stone: Stats & Injury News
Patrick Queen: Stats & Injury News
Brandon Stephens: Stats & Injury News
Rock Ya-Sin: Stats & Injury News
Charlie Kolar: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Devin Duvernay: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Madubuike: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tylan Wallace 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Jets 1 0 0 0
Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 9 0
Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0
Week 6 @Giants 1 1 4 0
Week 18 @Bengals 1 1 12 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.