Tulane 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulane Green Wave's over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 9.5, is rather high.
Tulane Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|+110
|-135
|47.6%
Green Wave's 2022 Performance
- Tulane compiled 441.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 31st in FBS. On defense, it ranked 47th, giving up 360.4 yards per game.
- Tulane ranked 61st in pass offense (236.6 passing yards per game) and 37th in pass defense (208.1 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Tulane went 6-2 at home last season and 5-0 on the road.
- The Wave were unbeaten as underdogs (3-0) and went 9-2 as favorites.
Tulane's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|3,010 YDS (63.6%) / 27 TD / 5 INT
478 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 34.1 RUSH YPG
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|1,581 YDS / 19 TD / 112.9 YPG / 6.9 YPC
22 REC / 256 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
|Deuce Watts
|WR
|33 REC / 657 YDS / 8 TD / 46.9 YPG
|Shae Wyatt
|WR
|35 REC / 692 YDS / 7 TD / 49.4 YPG
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|106 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Nick Anderson
|LB
|89 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Macon Clark
|DB
|62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Larry Brooks
|DB
|78 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD
Green Wave's Strength of Schedule
- The Green Wave will face the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (75).
- Tulane is playing the 11th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).
- Tulane has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.
Tulane 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|South Alabama
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Ole Miss
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Southern Miss
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Nicholls State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|UAB
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ Memphis
|October 13
|-
|-
|8
|North Texas
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Rice
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ East Carolina
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Tulsa
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Florida Atlantic
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|UTSA
|November 24
|-
|-
