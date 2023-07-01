The 2023 campaign kicks off for Troy Hairston II when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Troy Hairston II Injury Status

Hairston is currently not listed as injured.

Troy Hairston II 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 8 TAR, 5 REC, 19 YDS, 0 TD

Troy Hairston II Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.90 520 124 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 1.00 540 129 2023 ADP - 586 136

Other Texans Players

Troy Hairston II 2022 Game Log

