The 2023 campaign kicks off for Troy Hairston II when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Troy Hairston II Injury Status

Hairston is currently not listed as injured.

Is Hairston your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Troy Hairston II 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 8 TAR, 5 REC, 19 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Hairston and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Hairston II Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 1.90 520 124
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 1.00 540 129
2023 ADP - 586 136

Other Texans Players

Dameon Pierce: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jalen Pitre: Stats & Injury News
Dalton Schultz: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Nico Collins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Derek Stingley Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Hassan Ridgeway: Stats & Injury News
Dare Ogunbowale: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
M.J. Stewart: Stats & Injury News
Jerry Hughes: Stats & Injury News
Cory Littleton: Stats & Injury News
Robert Woods: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Eric Murray: Stats & Injury News
Steven Nelson: Stats & Injury News
Sheldon Rankins: Stats & Injury News
Shaquill Griffin: Stats & Injury News
Maliek Collins: Stats & Injury News
Noah Brown: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Case Keenum: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jimmie Ward: Stats & Injury News
Tavierre Thomas: Stats & Injury News
Andrew Beck: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Devin Singletary: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mike Boone: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Blake Cashman: Stats & Injury News
Neville Hewitt: Stats & Injury News
Denzel Perryman: Stats & Injury News
Jonathan Greenard: Stats & Injury News
Brevin Jordan: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Davis Mills: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Christian Harris: Stats & Injury News
Teagan Quitoriano: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jake Hansen: Stats & Injury News
Kurt Hinish: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Troy Hairston II 2022 Game Log

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.