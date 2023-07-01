The 2023 campaign kicks off for Troy Hairston II when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Troy Hairston II Injury Status
Hairston is currently not listed as injured.
Troy Hairston II 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD
|8 TAR, 5 REC, 19 YDS, 0 TD
Troy Hairston II Fantasy Insights
|
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.90
|520
|124
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|1.00
|540
|129
|2023 ADP
|-
|586
|136
Troy Hairston II 2022 Game Log
