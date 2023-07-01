With +3500 odds to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Trenton Simpson is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (19th-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Trenton Simpson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Trenton Simpson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3500 19th Bet $100 to win $3,500

Trenton Simpson Insights

The Ravens ranked fifth-worst in passing offense last season (178.8 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Baltimore was a tough opponent for opposing teams in the running game last season, as it ranked top-five in both rushing offense (second-best with 160 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 92.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.