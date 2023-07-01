Travis Jones: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Travis Jones is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Travis Jones Injury Status
Jones is currently not listed as injured.
Travis Jones 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|24 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Travis Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
