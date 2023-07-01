Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Tomas Hertl's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Tomas Hertl 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 20:26 654:06 Goals 0.3 11 Assists 0.5 15 Points 0.8 26 Hits 0.8 26 Takeaways 0.7 22 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Tomas Hertl's Next Game

Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM

10:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

