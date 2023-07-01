Tomas Hertl 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tomas Hertl's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Think Tomas Hertl will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Tomas Hertl 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|20:26
|654:06
|Goals
|0.3
|11
|Assists
|0.5
|15
|Points
|0.8
|26
|Hits
|0.8
|26
|Takeaways
|0.7
|22
|Giveaways
|0.3
|9
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Tomas Hertl's Next Game
- Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.