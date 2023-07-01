Could the New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Timo Meier's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Timo Meier will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Timo Meier 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Time on Ice 12:58 389:25 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.2 6 Points 0.4 11 Hits 0.8 24 Takeaways 0.3 9 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.5 14

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Timo Meier's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.