The 2023 season kicks off for Terrell Edmunds when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Terrell Edmunds Injury Status

Edmunds is currently listed as active.

Is Edmunds your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Terrell Edmunds 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 70 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Rep Edmunds and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terrell Edmunds 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 18 Browns 1.0 1.0 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.