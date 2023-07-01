The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Teagan Quitoriano and the Houston Texans opening the year with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Teagan Quitoriano Injury Status

Quitoriano is currently not on the injury report.

Is Quitoriano your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Teagan Quitoriano 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 14 TAR, 7 REC, 113 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Quitoriano and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teagan Quitoriano Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 23.30 337 58 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.27 400 65 2023 ADP - 483 70

Other Texans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Teagan Quitoriano 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Eagles 1 1 2 1 Week 11 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Browns 3 0 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 2 1 8 1 Week 16 @Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 4 3 83 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.